EDF should sell more power to rivals in 2023 to limit price hikes -regulator

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - French utility EDF EDF.PA should sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals next year to limit the rise in electricity prices, the French energy regulator said on Wednesday.

The regulator said the government should set the amount of power EDF will sell to competitors in 2023 at 130 Terawatt-hour (TWH), up from 120 TWH this year, at a price of 49.5 euros per Megawatt hour - compared with a price cap of 42-46.2 euros for 2022.

Similar price caps imposed by the government this year to shield French consumers from soaring electricity bills cost EDF, which is owned by the state, several billion euros this year, and led to a 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase.

EDF is facing a financial crunch due to outages at several nuclear reactors, massive investments needed to upgrade and replace its aging fleet and the government decision to require it to sell some of its power at below-market prices to help consumers grappling with high energy prices.

($1 = 0.9332 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

