EDF shares suspended - Finance ministry source

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - EDF's EDF.PA shares have been suspended from trading after the power group, which the French government wants to nationalise, requested their suspension, a Finance Ministry source told Reuters.

That suspension is temporary and trading will resume once the government has made clear how it will nationalise the utility, the source added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.