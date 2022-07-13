EDF shares suspended - Finance ministry source

EDF

EDF's shares have been suspended from trading after the power group, which the French government wants to nationalise, requested their suspension, a Finance Ministry source told Reuters.

That suspension is temporary and trading will resume once the government has made clear how it will nationalise the utility, the source added.

