EDF shares dip following report on possible capital increase through French state money

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French utility EDF's EDF.PA shares lost earlier gains and were down 1.3% after French financial daily Les Echos reported the French government is leaning towards injecting over 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) in capital into the state-owned firm.

"According to several sources, the State (...) had decided in favour of a rapid reinforcement of the group's equity, via the injection of more than 2 billion euros", les Echos said, adding a formal decision had not yet been taken.

The French finance ministry had no comment on the report.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

