EDF sells West Burton B gas-fired power plant in UK to investor EIG

April 12 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA, is selling its West Burton B gas-fired power station in the UK to institutional investor EIG for an undisclosed sum, it said late on Friday.

The plant in Nottinghamshire was commissioned in 2013 and consists of three combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) units with a combined output of 1,332 megawatt (MW) - enough electricity for around 1.5 million UK homes, EDF said.

The sale includes a 49 MW battery at the site.

Both parties aim to complete the transaction as soon as possible in 2021, subject to all applicable regulatory authorisations, EDF added.

West Burton B is EDF's only British gas-fired power plant.

Earlier this year the company also announced it was closing the West Burton A coal-fired power plant at the site in 2022.

It also has planning consent to construct a new 299 MW gas-fired power station at the site, West Burton C, but has no immediate plans to build the plant.

French utility EDF operates eight nuclear power stations as well as wind farms on land and offshore in Britain.

EIG, head-quartered in Washington D.C. is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector, with $22 billion under management as of December 31, 2020.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)

