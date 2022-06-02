EDF seeks to lower price of GE's French turbines deal -source

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA wants to pay less for a nuclear turbine unit it is buying from General Electric GE.N because its business could be hurt by Russia's Rosatom being its main client, a senior source said.

The source, who has direct knowledge of the matter and was confirming a report published on Thursday by French daily les Echos, said Rosatom accounted for the bulk of the Arabelle turbine maker's orders, which could now be cancelled because of the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.

Finnish consortium Fennovoima last month scrapped a contract with the Russian state-owned group to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, citing delays and increased risks due to the Ukraine conflict.

Rosatom, which is also building new blocks at a nuclear plant in Hungary, is seeking compensation for what it calls an "unlawful" and "politically motivated" termination of its Finnish contract.

"It's understandable and logical (for EDF to try to renegotiate the price)", the source said, adding orders could be decimated if Rosatom lost more contracts.

EDF, which announced in February it had an exclusive agreement with General Electric (GE) to acquire part of GE's Steam Power's nuclear power activities in France, declined to comment on the report. It has valued the turbine business, which also powers EDF's nuclear plants in France, China and Britain, at 1.1 billion euros ($1.18 billion).

GE did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment, while the French economy ministry - which owns EDF - also declined to comment.

The February statement announcing the acquisition said the transaction was expected to close in the first half of 2023.

($1 = 0.9353 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

