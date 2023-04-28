EDF says Q1 revenues rise but nuclear output down

Adds details on nuclear output

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear power giant EDF EDF.PA said first-quarter like-for-like sales rose by 34.6% to 47.8 billion euros ($52.64 billion) thanks to higher electricity and gas prices, though it reported a fall in nuclear output due to reactor outages and strikes in France.

EDF said nuclear production in its home country had declined to 85.2TWh, or 6.5TWh less than in the first quarter of 2022.

"This decrease is explained by a lower nuclear fleet availability, mainly due to outages for the controls and repairs on the pipes affected by the stress corrosion phenomenon, and to the impacts of social movements," EDF said in a statement.

It reaffirmed its estimate of nuclear output in France for 2023 in the range 300-330TWh, after production fell to a 34-year low last year due to a record number of reactor outages.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.