EDF says Q1 revenues rise but nuclear output down

April 28, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear power giant EDF EDF.PA said first-quarter like-for-like sales rose by 34.6% to 47.8 billion euros ($52.64 billion) thanks to higher electricity and gas prices, though it reported a fall in nuclear output due to reactor outages and strikes in France.

EDF said nuclear production in its home country had declined to 85.2TWh, or 6.5TWh less than in the first quarter of 2022.

"This decrease is explained by a lower nuclear fleet availability, mainly due to outages for the controls and repairs on the pipes affected by the stress corrosion phenomenon, and to the impacts of social movements," EDF said in a statement.

It reaffirmed its estimate of nuclear output in France for 2023 in the range 300-330TWh, after production fell to a 34-year low last year due to a record number of reactor outages.

