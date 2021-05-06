EDF

EDF says planned renewables unit could raise significant capital

French power group EDF expects to be able to raise significant capital if it is able to proceed with a plan to create a renewables subsidiary and list some of the unit's shares on the market, it said on Thursday.

The proposed subsidiary, codenamed EDF Vert, is part of a broader restructuring plan the French government and company executives are trying to implement in the face of fierce resistance from trade unions.

In answer to a question from a shareholder, EDF said on its website that the creation of the subsidiary "would allow us to envisage a significant increase in capital once it's listed on the market".

"(This would) allow us to finance projects and plans and to raise bond finance on the markets."

