EDF says planned renewables unit could raise significant capital

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA expects to be able to raise significant capital if it is able to proceed with a plan to create a renewables subsidiary and list some of the unit's shares on the market, it said on Thursday.

The proposed subsidiary, codenamed EDF Vert, is part of a broader restructuring plan the French government and company executives are trying to implement in the face of fierce resistance from trade unions.

In answer to a question from a shareholder, EDF said on its website that the creation of the subsidiary "would allow us to envisage a significant increase in capital once it's listed on the market".

"(This would) allow us to finance projects and plans and to raise bond finance on the markets."

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by David Goodman )

((christian.lowe@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 07;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.