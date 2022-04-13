EDF

EDF says it launches plan to become European hydrogen leader by 2030

Contributors
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French power group EDF in a presentation on Wednesday said that it would put in place a plan to expand in the hydrogen sector aimed at becoming a European sector leader by 2030.

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA in a presentation on Wednesday said that it would put in place a plan to expand in the hydrogen sector aimed at becoming a European sector leader by 2030.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet,Dominique Vidalon , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More