EDF says it launches plan to become European hydrogen leader by 2030

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA in a presentation on Wednesday said that it would put in place a plan to expand in the hydrogen sector aimed at becoming a European sector leader by 2030.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet,Dominique Vidalon , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

