EDF says informed of noble gases increase at Chinese nuclear power facility

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China and was providing its expertise.

The Taishan nuclear power plant belongs to and is operated by TNPJVC, a joint-venture of CGN (70%) and EDF (30%).

