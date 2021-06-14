US Markets
EDF says informed of noble gases increase at Chinese nuclear power facility

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
French power group EDF said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China and was providing its expertise.

The Taishan nuclear power plant belongs to and is operated by TNPJVC, a joint-venture of CGN (70%) and EDF (30%).

