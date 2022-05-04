EDF says Hinkley Point schedule and cost risks have increased, will update in Q2

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF EDF.PA said the risks to the schedule and cost on its Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor project in Britain have increased since its last update and that a new update will be made before the end of this quarter.

EDF chief financial officer Xavier Girre said that besides Brexit and COVID-19, the project would also feel the impact of the Ukrainian conflict, some supply chain disruption as well as material shortages and inflation.

EDF last updated its Hinkley Point construction schedule in January 2021, when it said Britain's first new nuclear plant to be built in decades would be delayed by six months to June 2026 with the cost rising by an additional 500 million pounds to 22-23 billion pounds (up to $30.13 billion).

