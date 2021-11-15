EDF says 2.1 GW of nuclear power currently offline due to strike

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF EDF.PA said on Monday 2.1 GW of nuclear power was currently offline due to the ongoing strike launched on Sunday.

EDF said on Friday it had received a notice from unions about a strike from 9 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 14 to 9 p.m. on Monday Nov. 15.

(Reporting by Forrest Crelin; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Ed Osmond)

