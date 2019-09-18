EDF Rises on Relief French Nuclear Giant will Not Have to Close Troubled Reactors

European energy giant EDF’s stock has climbed back up after the company said problems with its nuclear reactor components needed no immediate action.

The French power provider had flagged issues with steam generator welds last week, sending shares plunging as investors nervously awaiting further news on the scale of the problem.

The back story.

The state-controlled Électricité de France (EDF) manages the country’s 58 nuclear power reactors, which make up the largest source of electricity in France.

Nuclear power accounts for around 75% of France’s electricity - no country is more reliant on nuclear energy.

EDF’s flagship new nuclear project at Flamanville faces delays of up to three years after the French nuclear watchdog ordered repairs to eight faulty weldings.

Last week the company discovered issues with its nuclear reactor components, in particular steam generator welds, launching an in-depth investigation.

Shares plunged as investors speculated over the scale of the problem and feared plants may be shut down.

What’s new.

EDF said there was no need for immediate action and that the issues identified do not affect the nuclear components’ fitness for service, following initial investigations.

Regis Clement, deputy director of company’s reactor division, said there was no risk to its reactors in the weeks and months ahead.

EDF and its nuclear reactor business Framatome have identified problems with 16 generators across six reactors plants in France.

Components yet to be installed at Flamanville have also encountered issues.

The company’s stock climbed 3.5% but remained slightly below its share price before the welding problems were first revealed last week.

Moving forward.

Investors have been anxiously awaiting further news since EDF discovered a “deviation” from technical standard governing the manufacture of nuclear reactor components last week.

The company’s vagueness over the problem and its scale had concerned shareholders.

EDF’s update provides relief, at least in the short term, and shows the problems only exists in six of the company’s 58 reactors.

However, the French nuclear regulator could still step in and demand temporary outages while repairs are made.

Any further hiccups would send the stock back down.

