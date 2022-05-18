EDF revises up estimated impact of nuclear outages on 2022 EBITDA

Adds details, background

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA said on Thursday it estimated that outages at its nuclear power plants would have a negative impact of around 18.5 billion euros on the group's core earnings this year, a greater impact than previously estimated.

The outages are largely related to a programme of inspections and repairs the company is carrying out on some of its reactors after corrosion was discovered on high-pressure pipes.

Earlier this month, the company said the impact of the outages on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 would be 14 billion euros.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it did not see a need for further reactor outages for checks and repairs beyond the ones already scheduled.

But it said the outages scheduled would result in a steeper reduction in power output than previously forecast. The previous forecast was for 2022 output in a range of 295-315TWh. EDF said it was revising this downwards to a range of 280-300TWh.

EDF is facing a financial crunch, caused by the impact of the reactor outages, combined with a decision by the French government -- the group's biggest shareholder -- to require it to sell some of its power at below-market prices to offset the impact on consumers of spiraling energy prices.

The French state has said it will inject about 2.1 billion euros into EDF in a rights issue, to ease the financial pain.

The rights issue aims to help EDF fill gaps in its balance sheet this year and next, and maintain its debt rating, executives have said.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Camille Raynaud; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((christian.lowe@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 07;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.