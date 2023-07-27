EDF Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In H1; Sales Up 14.4% On An Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported first half net income - Group share from continuing operations of 5.8 billion euros compared to a loss of 5.3 billion euros, prior year. EBITDA increased to 16.1 billion euros from 2.7 billion euros, previous year. The Group said the significant rise in EBITDA was essentially due to the higher electricity sale prices of the first half of 2023. The Group's net income excluding non-recurring items was at 6.3 billion euros, for the period.

Sales increased to 75.5 billion euros from 66.3 billion euros, previous year. Sales were up 14.4% on an organic basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

