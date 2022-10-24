EDF

EDF repair work at 1.5 GW Civaux 1 reactor completed - source

Contributor
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

EDF has completed repair works for corrosion problems at its 1.5 GW Civaux 1 nuclear reactor, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The reactor – one of EDF's most powerful - was the first one to be found having corrosion issues last year.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

