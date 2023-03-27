Markets
EDF nuclear turbine deal draws interest of UK competition watchdog

March 27, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether the anticipated acquisition by Électricité de France SA EDF.PA of the nuclear steam power business owned by General Electric Co GE.N could lead to competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) invited initial feedback from interested parties on the potential impact of the deal in the UK, a preliminary step before a formal investigation.

Last year, state-owned EDF unveiled plans to acquire a local nuclear turbine unit from General Electric, as France pushed for multi-billion investments into new reactors.

