EDF now sees profit hit from French energy price curbs at around 10.2 bln euros

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
France's state-owned energy giant EDF on Monday further slashed its profit outlook, saying that it now sees the impact from French energy price curbs at around 10.2 billion euros this year, compared to roughly over 8 billion in a previous estimate.

"EDF maintains its objectives at the end of 2023 of net financial debt/EBITDA of around 3 times", the company said.

