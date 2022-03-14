EDF now sees profit hit from French energy price curbs at around 10.2 bln euros

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - France's state-owned energy giant EDF EDF.PA on Monday further slashed its profit outlook, saying that it now sees the impact from French energy price curbs at around 10.2 billion euros this year, compared to roughly over 8 billion in a previous estimate.

"EDF maintains its objectives at the end of 2023 of net financial debt/EBITDA of around 3 times", the company said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

