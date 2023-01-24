EDF minority shareholders drop request to suspend squeeze-out amid state nationalisation

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A group of EDF EDF.PA minority shareholders who are challenging the French state's full nationalisation of the utility on Tuesday said they would drop their request to suspend squeeze-out proceedings.

In a statement, the group said the government had given them the guarantee that no such proceedings would take place before a court had decided on the legal grounds for the take-over.

The court decision is expected by May 2.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Dominique Vidalon)

