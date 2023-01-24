EDF

EDF minority shareholders drop request to suspend squeeze-out amid state nationalisation

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 24, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A group of EDF EDF.PA minority shareholders who are challenging the French state's full nationalisation of the utility on Tuesday said they would drop their request to suspend squeeze-out proceedings.

In a statement, the group said the government had given them the guarantee that no such proceedings would take place before a court had decided on the legal grounds for the take-over.

The court decision is expected by May 2.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.