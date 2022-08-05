EDF may bring forward 900 MW reactor outage, delaying inspection

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said on Friday it may start a fuel-economy outage at the 900 megawatt (MW) Saint-Laurent 2 reactor next week, a move which would allow the delay of a 10-year inspection to Feb. 4 next year.

The 18-week postponement of the original inspection start date of Oct. 1 is the same duration as the potential outage, effectively removing the reactor over the near-term so that it is available during the winter.

Supply at the reactor is currently reduced by 100 MW for maintenance and had recently undergone a separate repair period between March 12 and July 7 this year, according to a bulletin on EDF's website.

France's historically low nuclear output this summer has turned it from a net exporter to a net importer, just as Europe is seeking alternative energy sources to cope with dwindling Russian gas, raising supply fears ahead of the winter.

Just over half of power provided by EDF's 56 nuclear reactors in France is now offline due to delayed maintenance schedules and, in some cases, a corrosion problem discovered last winter. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

