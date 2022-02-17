ED&F Man says CEO Rafael Muguiro is retiring

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities and financial services company ED&F Man said on Thursday that its chief executive officer Rafael Muguiro will be retiring at the end of March.

Chairman Chris Mahoney will take direct responsibility for the leadership and strategy of the group which will not be appointing a new CEO, ED&F Man said in a statement.

Muguiro joined the company in 1979 and turns 65 this year.

ED&F Man appointed Mahoney, a former CEO of Glencore Agriculture, as chairman last year.

The company, which was founded in 1783, trades sugar, coffee, molasses, animal feed and pulses and also has a financial brokerage business.

