EDF keeps nuclear output forecast as watchdog approves new corrosion checks schedule

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

April 26, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA on Wednesday upheld its latest nuclear output forecast after France's nuclear safety authority ASN considered the company's updated schedule to carry out checks related to stress corrosion affecting some reactors to be appropriate.

"To date, estimate of nuclear output in France for 2023 remains in range 300-330 TWH", the utility said.

