EDF issues new profit warning due to lower nuclear output

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear power group EDF said it now estimated the negative impact of a drop in nuclear output on its 2022 core earnings at 24 billion euros ($24.50 billion), a bigger hit than the 18.5 billion euros previously estimated.

Half of the group's fleet of 56 nuclear reactors is currently offline due to planned maintenance and extraordinary works to fix corrosion issues just as Europe faces an energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine.

The conflict led to "extreme tensions in the electricity market in a context of lower nuclear output in 2022, requiring significant purchases on the market," EDF said in a statement.

As a result, EDF booked a net loss of 5.29 billion euros in the first half of 2022, compared with a profit of 4.17 billion euros in the first half of last year.

($1 = 0.9795 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Benjamin Mallet, editing by Dominique Vidalon)

