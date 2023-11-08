News & Insights

EDF in talks with France over future electricity prices around 70 euros/MWH

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 08, 2023 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled power group EDF is in talks with the French government over future electricity prices which would be set at around the 70 euros-per-Megawatt hour (MWH) level, EDF company head Luc Remont told the French Senate on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

