EDF in talks with France over future electricity prices around 70 euros/MWH

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled power group EDF is in talks with the French government over future electricity prices which would be set at around the 70 euros-per-Megawatt hour (MWH) level, EDF company head Luc Remont told the French Senate on Wednesday.

