Edf H1 Posts Loss In H1, Profit Before Items Down 9.6%

(RTTNews) - French electric utility EDF (EDFEF.PK) Thursday reported net loss- Group share of 701 million euros for the half year, mainly due to non-recurring items. This compares to last year's restated net profit-Group share of 2.498 billion euros.

For the first half, the Group's net income before non-recurring items slid by 9.6 percent to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros last year. In addition, the Group said it will not distribute an interim dividend in 2020.

EBIT for the period slid 55.8 percent to 1.624 billion euros, and EBITDA edged down 2.0 percent to 8.2 billion euros.

For the half year, the Group's sales declined by 4.9 percent to 34.7 billion euros.

