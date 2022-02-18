EDF FY21 Profit Surges On Strong Sales; Proposes Dividend

(RTTNews) - French electric utility Electricite de France SA or EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 net income - Group share was 5.11 billion euros, significantly higher than last year's 650 million euros.

Adjusted net income was 4.72 billion euros, compared to 1.97 billion euros a year ago.

EBIT climbed 34.8 percent from last year to 5.23 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 11.3 percent to 18.01 billion euros. Organic growth in EBITDA of 11.3% was mainly related to an increase in nuclear output in France.

Sales climbed 22.4 percent to 84.46 billion euros from last year's 69.03 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 21.6 percent.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a dividend of 0.58 euro per share in respect of 2021, corresponding to a 45% pay-out rate of current net profit.

