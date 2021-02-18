EDF FY20 Net Income Excl. Items. Declines; Organic Decline In Revenue At 3.4%

(RTTNews) - EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported fiscal 2020 net income from continuing operations 804 million euros compared to 5.6 billion euros, last year. Earnings per share of continuing operations was 0.10 euros compared to 1.67 euros. EBITDA was 16.2 billion euros, down 2.7% in organic terms. Excluding the impact of the health crisis, EBITDA would have increased by 6.2% in organic terms. Net income excluding non-recurring items was 2.0 billion euros, down 49.1%.

Fiscal 2020 sales were 69.03 billion euros compared to 71.35 billion euros, prior year. Revenue declined 3.4% on an organic basis.

The EDF Board decided to propose to the ordinary shareholders' meeting payment of a dividend of 0.21 euros per share for 2020.

