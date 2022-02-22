EDF Fined By Competition Authority For Abuse Of Dominant Position

(RTTNews) - The Competition Authority in France imposed a fine of 300 million euros against EDF (EDFEF.PK), and several of its subsidiaries. EDF was accused of having used the data from the files of its customers eligible for the regulated electricity tariffs, as well as the commercial infrastructures dedicated to the management of the TRV contracts, in order to develop the marketing of gas market offers and services energy, and to convert a large part of its customers at the pivotal moment of the end of TRV electricity for part of the professional customers.

As part of the investigation, EDF requested the benefit of the settlement procedure. The Authority made the proposed commitments binding for a period of three years, renewable.

