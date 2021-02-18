EDF eyes rebound in core profit after COVID-19 fallout

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA on Thursday posted lower annual profit as the COVID-19 pandemic hit electricity demand, but said momentum should recover this year even as it awaits a pending reform of France's nuclear sector.

The utility, which is nearly 84% owned by the French state, has been in the spotlight over an ambitious nuclear power shake-up outlined by President Emmanuel Macron, but which is now bogged down in negotiations with Brussels.

EDF managers have argued that the group would benefit, as the overhaul would also improve the price at which it sells nuclear energy to third-party providers, though the plan has been opposed by unions.

EDF Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on Wednesday he hoped the reform would be in place within the next two years.

"Ahead of us we have, I hope, let's say from the first of January 2023, a very different financial trajectory which should give us, if the reforms are brought in, the means to be much more ambitious," Levy told reporters.

EDF has flagged that it could invest more in renewable energy production as a result. On Thursday it raised its target for installed renewable capacity to 60 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from 50 GW.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis which hit nuclear output, EDF's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in higher than expected in 2020, helped in part by better hydrological conditions.

It stood at 16.2 billion euros ($19.51 billion), above the average forecast of 15.9 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll of analysts and down 2.7% from a year earlier when stripping out currency fluctuations and disposals or acquisitions.

EDF, which is trimming costs to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, said it was eyeing EBITDA of more than 17 billion euros in 2021, or a rise of at least 5%.

Levy said the group's forecasts were based on the existing regulatory framework. EDF shares were flat in early trading.

Revenue for the full year of 69 billion euros was down 3.4%, slightly below forecasts.

Net profit plunged 87.4% to 650 million euros, hit by charges including tax litigation in France and some costs linked to its Flamanville 3 plant.

The group is just under halfway through its bid to trim 500 million euros in costs by 2022 to cope with the pandemic, and has completed half a billion euros worth of divestments, out of a 3 billion euro target.

EDF maintained its outlook for French nuclear output of between 330 and 360 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2021, after production fell 11.6% to 335.4 TWh in 2020.

($1 = 0.8304 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Additional reporting by Sarah White Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.