EDF Expects Delay And Higher Costs For Hinkley Nuclear Power Project

(RTTNews) - French electric utility EDF (EDFEF.PK), in its update on Hinkley Point C nuclear power project, said that it now expects to start electricity generation from Unit 1 in June 2026, compared to an initial announcement of the end of 2025, due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company now estimates the project completion costs to be in the range of 22 billion pounds to 23 billion pounds compared to a previous estimation of 21.5 billion pounds - 22.5 billion pounds.

The projected rate of return (IRR) for EDF is estimated between 7.1% and 7.2%.

The risk of COD delay of Units 1 and 2 is maintained at respectively 15 and 9 months. The realization of this risk would incur a potential additional cost in the order of 0.7 billion pounds. In this case, the IRR for EDF would be reduced by 0.3%.

