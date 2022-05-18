EDF estimates impact of nuclear outages on 2022 EBITDA at 18 mln euros

EDF

French power giant EDF said on Thursday it estimated that outages at its nuclear power plants would have a negative impact of around 18.5 billion euros on the group's core earnings this year, a greater impact that previously estimated.

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA said on Thursday it estimated that outages at its nuclear power plants would have a negative impact of around 18.5 billion euros on the group's core earnings this year, a greater impact that previously estimated.

The outages are largely related to a programme of inspections and repairs the company is carrying out on some of its reactors after corrosion was discovered on high-pressure pipes.

Earlier this month, the company said the impact of the outages on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 would be 14 billion euros.

