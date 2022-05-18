EDF estimates impact of nuclear outages on 2022 EBITDA at 18 mln euros

Corrects headline to 18 billion euros, instead of 18 million euros

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA said on Thursday it estimated that outages at its nuclear power plants would have a negative impact of around 18.5 billion euros on the group's core earnings this year, a greater impact that previously estimated.

The outages are largely related to a programme of inspections and repairs the company is carrying out on some of its reactors after corrosion was discovered on high-pressure pipes.

Earlier this month, the company said the impact of the outages on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 would be 14 billion euros.

