News & Insights

Oil
EDF

EDF enters partnership to develop two Irish floating wind projects

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 31, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA has entered into a joint venture partnership with Irish developer Simply Blue Group to develop two wind farm projects off the Irish coast, the groups said in a press release on Wednesday.

The projects are the Western Star floating wind farm on the west coast with a total capacity up to 1.4 gigawatts (GW) and the Emerald floating wind farm in the south that will have a total capacity up to 1.3 GW.

The projects are expected to generate enough electricity together to power approximately two million homes, the report said.

A merger clearance is expected for the partnership in the coming months.

"The partnership is ideally placed to deliver for Phase 3 of offshore wind in Ireland. This is key to kick-starting floating offshore wind, which will have a transformational positive impact on Ireland's maritime and energy landscape," project manager Val Cummins said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark POtter)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.