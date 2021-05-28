EDF Energy pushes back restart dates of UK Dungeness B nuclear reactors

May 28 (Reuters) - EDF Energy has extended outages at the two nuclear reactors at its Dungeness B nuclear power plant in Britain to next year, company data showed.

The Dungeness B-21 reactor is expected to restart on June 6, 2022 instead of Aug. 2 this year and the Dungeness B-22 reactor is expected to restart on May 27, 2022 instead of July 23 this year.

The reactors have been offline since 2018. The company previously said Dungeness B has a number of unique, significant and ongoing technical challenges that continue to make the future both difficult and uncertain.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney)

