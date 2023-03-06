EDF

EDF, Edison, Ansaldo team up to develop nuclear power in Europe

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2023 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA, its Italian arm Edison EDNn.MI, Italy's Ansaldo Energia and its unit Ansaldo Nucleare are assessing whether they can cooperate on the development of nuclear energy in Europe, they said on Monday.

Under a letter of intent signed by the four, the cooperation would support EDF's new nuclear projects, specifically small modular reactors.

The agreement also aims to restart a debate on the role of atomic energy in Italy, which ceased using nuclear generation in 1987 after Italians voted against it in a referendum.

Interest in nuclear power has been revived as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian gas, as well as to reduce carbon emissions.

The agreement "will reinforce the European supply chain of our technologies in a context where many European countries are planning for new nuclear programmes," Vakis Ramany, EDF's Senior Vice President, said.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.