EDF cuts profit outlook again, says it could miss financial targets

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - France's state-owned energy giant EDF EDF.PA on Monday further slashed its 2022 profit outlook, saying that problems the utility is facing "are likely to impact the group's capability to achieve [its] objectives."

EDF now sees the impact from French energy price curbs on its 2022 earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at around 10.2 billion euros this year, compared to roughly over 8 billion in a previous estimate.

EDF maintains its target for the ratio between net debt and EBITDA of around 3, the group added.

EDF also reassessed the profit hit resulting from lower nuclear output, saying that based on 2022 forward prices on March 11, 2022, the EBITDA was now seeen at approximately 16 billion euros.

"The scale and variety of the risks the group is facing (...) and the analyses and works the group has to perform on the French nuclear fleet in relation to the stress corrosion phenomenon (...), are likely to impact the group's capability to achieve these objectives", EDF said.

"Moreover, in the current situation, the impacts of the Ukrainian conflict and associated geopolitical tensions on all-kind risks are difficult to quantify", it added.

