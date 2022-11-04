EDF Cuts 2022 Nuclear Output Estimate

(RTTNews) - French electric utility company EDF (EDFEF.PK) said that it cuts its nuclear output estimate for 2022, due to impact on maintenance schedules of strikes movements in autumn 2022, as well as outage extensions at 4 nuclear reactors involved in the program of inspections and repairs related to the stress corrosion phenomenon.

The company reduced its 2022 nuclear output estimate to 275 - 285 terawatthour from the previous estimate of 280-300TWh.

The French nuclear output estimates for 2023 and 2024, respectively 300-330TWh and 315-345TWh, remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.