EDF confirms French nuclear output targets for 2023, 2024, 2025 - slides

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - State-controlled power group EDF confirms its nuclear power output targets for 2023, 2024 and 2025, EDF slides made available at a Wednesday presentation showed.

Etienne Dutheil, head of nuclear production, later said that EDF still had "lots of checks" to make in 2024 linked to corrosion issues at some of its nuclear reactors.

