EDF confirms deal to take over French nuclear turbine unit from GE

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF EDF.PA confirmed it would buy a France-based nuclear turbine unit from General Electric GE.N.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to give a speech later that is keenly awaited by France's nuclear industry, setting out France's nuclear ambitions for the next decades.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.