BioTech
EDF

EDF confirms deal to take over French nuclear turbine unit from GE

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

French state-owned utility EDF confirmed it would buy a France-based nuclear turbine unit from General Electric.

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF EDF.PA confirmed it would buy a France-based nuclear turbine unit from General Electric GE.N.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to give a speech later that is keenly awaited by France's nuclear industry, setting out France's nuclear ambitions for the next decades.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

The Divergence Of Performance In The Biotech Space And Trends To Watch In 2022

Jan 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular