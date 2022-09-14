EDF CEO: repair works on French nuclear reactors corrosion issues well on track
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Repair works on corrosion problems at some of state-controlled utility EDF's EDF.PA nuclear reactors are well on track, EDF's outgoing CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.
He added those works had been completed at the Tricastin 3 reactor.
