EDF CEO: repair works on French nuclear reactors corrosion issues well on track

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Repair works on corrosion problems at some of state-controlled utility EDF's EDF.PA nuclear reactors are well on track, EDF's outgoing CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

He added those works had been completed at the Tricastin 3 reactor.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

