EDF

EDF authorised use of current Flamanville EPR vessel closure head for now - regulator

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

May 19, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - France's ASN nuclear safety regulator said on Friday it had authorised French power group EDF EDF.PA to use the current nuclear vessel closure head at the Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor until the first shutdown for refueling.

But, in a statement, it added that, if the Flamanville project is delayed again further, EDF should re-examine the possibility of replacing the cover before the reactor is launched.

The Flamanville EPR reactor - planned as a showcase of the company's next generation of nuclear plants - is running a decade behind schedule. It is currently expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2024.

Framatome, a unit of EDF, has asked for more time to change the vessel closure head at the reactor as the ASN's initial planning to have it replaced by the end of 2024 would have meant to halt the plant only a few month after its long-awaited launch.

