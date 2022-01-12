EDF

EDF announces new delay and higher costs for Flamanville 3 reactor

French state-controlled power group EDF said on Wednesday that it had rescheduled the Flamanville 3 project, with the fuel loading date of the reactor pushed back to the second quarter of 2023 versus a previous date of end 2022.

EDF also said it now estimated the total cost of the project at 12.7 billion euros ($14.42 billion), an increase of 300 million euros compared to before.

"EDF has adjusted the schedule for the Flamanville 3 project, taking into account the state of progress of the operations and the preparation for start-up in an industrial context made more difficult by the pandemic", said EDF.

