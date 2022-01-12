EDF announces new delay and higher costs for Flamanville 3 reactor

Adds details, background, share price

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF EDF.PA said it had rescheduled its Flamanville 3 project, in western France, with the fuel loading date of the reactor pushed back to the second quarter of 2023, and also announced higher costs for it.

EDF now estimated the total cost of the project at 12.7 billion euros ($14.42 billion), an increase of 300 million euros compared to before, while the Flamanville fuel loading date was behind an earlier schedule set at end-2022.

The Flamanville 3 EPR reactor is more than a decade behind schedule and its expected cost has tripled compared to the initial 2007 first estimate.

EDF shares briefly dipped 0.1 percent before recovering to stand 0.8 percent higher in early session trading.

"EDF has adjusted the schedule for the Flamanville 3 project, taking into account the state of progress of the operations and the preparation for start-up in an industrial context made more difficult by the pandemic", said EDF.

The group also said the reparation works of the penetration welds on the reactor building had been successfully completed and deemed compliant by French nuclear regulator ASN.

On Monday, EDF said it had shut down the 1.3 gigawatt (GW) Flamanville 2 reactor on Friday after a fault was found near the main transformer.

