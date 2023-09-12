EDF announces climate-focused subsidiary Oklima

Adds information from EDF

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF has set up a new carbon offset subsidiary named Oklima with the aim of developing projects to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by cutting fossil fuel use, it said on Tuesday.

One of the projects Oklima will focus on is carbon sequestration, or the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide by planting trees, re-wilding wetlands, or putting carbon underground through carbon capture and storage.

The subsidiary has over 200 kilotonnes (kt) of carbon projects under development using the parameters set by the domestic low carbon label, an EDF spokesperson said.

The low carbon label was developed by the Ecological Ministry to certify emission reduction programs, aiming to take into account both direct and indirect emissions.

"We expect the activity to grow significantly over the coming years," the spokesperson said, adding that projects and funding were ready to go.

Oklima is also expected to offer carbon credits from projects developed outside France.

Critics have said carbon offseting is a distraction from the actual change that comes from slashing carbon emissions, noting newly planted trees can take up to 20 years to capture CO2 and expel the carbon when they die.

