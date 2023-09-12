EDF announces climate-focused subsidiary Oklima

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF said on Tuesday it had set up a new carbon offset subsidiary named Oklima, with the aim of developing projects which it said would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by cutting fossil fuel use.

One of the projects Oklima will focus on is carbon sequestration, or the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide by planting trees, re-wilding wetlands, or putting carbon underground through carbon capture and storage.

Oklima is also expected to offer carbon credits from projects developed outside France.

EDF was not immediately available to give details on the size of the projects on offer.

Critics have said that carbon offseting is a distraction from the actual change that comes from slashing carbon emissions, noting newly planted trees can take up to 20 years to capture CO2 and expel the carbon when they die.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Verma Harshit; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

