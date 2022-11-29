Markets

EDF Agrees With The UK Government To Continue To Develop Sizewell C Nuclear Power Plant

November 29, 2022 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - EDF (EDFEF.PK) said it has entered into an agreement with the UK government to continue to develop the Sizewell C nuclear power plant. The UK government will be investing 679 million pounds, becoming a 50% shareholder with EDF. The investment includes the acquisition of China General Nuclear Power Corp.'s shares. CGN is exiting the Sizewell C project.

EDF and the UK government will work together to finalise the remaining steps before the final investment decision. EDF will only retain a minority stake of a maximum of 20% at final investment decision.

