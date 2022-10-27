EDF 9-month Sales Up 77.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported 9-month sales of 101.53 billion euros, an increase of 77.3% from last year. The company said the sales growth was supported by the strong rise in prices on all wholesale markets on sales prices as well as in the resale of purchase obligations in France. The Group noted that its trading activities also benefited from the high volatility of commodity prices.

For 2023, the company expects: net financial debt/EBITDA about or slightly higher than 3x; and adjusted economic debt/adjusted EBITDA about 5x.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.