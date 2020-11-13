Edf 9-month Sales Down 4.0% Organically; Confirms Financial Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Edf (EDFEF.PK) reported total Group sales of 48.85 billion euros for the first nine months compared to 50.96 billion euros, restated, previous year. The Group said its sales were down 4.0% organically compared to the first nine months of 2019, but were almost stable when excluding the effects of the health crisis. For the third quarter, sales were 14.1 billion euros, down 1.8% organically.

The Group noted that the health crisis has affected its sales by an estimated 2.0 billion euros at the end of September 2020, mainly due to lower nuclear output, the drop in demand affecting electricity distribution and supply activities, as well as the slowdown or postponement of on-site works and service activities with customers.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project EBITDA of 15.2 - 15.7 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.