Edf 9-month Revenue Rises; Backs FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French electric utility Electricite de France SA or EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month Group revenue totaled 57.06 billion euros, up from 48.85 billion euros. Revenues grew 15.7 percent organically.

Organic revenue increased 13.8 percent in France - Generation and supply activities to 20 billion euros, and 9.4 percent in France - Regulated activities to 11.31 billion euros.

EDF Renewables' organic revenue growth was 7.2 percent. UK revenues declined 1.3 percent, while revenues from Italy climbed 55.5 percent.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2021 and 2022 targets.

For 2021, the company continues to expect EBITDA above 17.7 billion euros. In the year 2020, the company's EBITDA was 16.2 billion euros.

