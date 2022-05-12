EDF

EDF: asked French state to stop forcing it to sell cheap power to rivals

Contributor
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Published

French state-owned utility EDF said in written answers to shareholders' questions that it had asked the French state to retract earlier decisions forcing it to sell nuclear power at low prices to its rivals.

It added that it has the right to seek legal redress over this matter.

EDF also said that the "grand carenage" major overhaul of its nuclear reactors will cost about 33 billion euros ($34.50 billion) in the 2022-28 period, not including any costs related to solving corrosion problems at its reactors.

