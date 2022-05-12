EDF: asked French state to stop forcing it to sell cheap power to rivals

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF EDF.PA said in written answers to shareholders' questions that it had asked the French state to retract earlier decisions forcing it to sell nuclear power at low prices to its rivals.

It added that it has the right to seek legal redress over this matter.

EDF also said that the "grand carenage" major overhaul of its nuclear reactors will cost about 33 billion euros ($34.50 billion) in the 2022-28 period, not including any costs related to solving corrosion problems at its reactors.

($1 = 0.9565 euros)

