EDF: Around 1 GW nuclear capacity lost on Monday due to strike

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF EDF.PA on Monday said that around 1 gigawatt of nuclear power generation capacity will be reduced until 1500 CET on Monday due to a strike at its Saint Alban 1 reactor.

The strike is part of a wider movement which could lead to additional outages.

Several unions, including the hardline CGT, have announced walkouts across France's energy sector this weeks.

