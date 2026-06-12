BioTech
EDSA

Edesa Enters PIPE Placement Worth $3.5 Mln With Investors And CEO

June 12, 2026 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported entering a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) placement with healthcare-focused investors and the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Shares increased by over 8% on Thursday.

The company plans to issue 729,241 shares in the PIPE, priced at $4.69 per share for general investors, and $5.21 per share for the CEO.

Gross proceeds are estimated at $3.5 million. The company plans to utilize proceeds in developing its vitiligo program, and for the advancement of Paridiprubart, a potential treatment for advanced respiratory stress syndrome.

The PIPE placement is expected to close on June 15, 2026.

EDSA closed Thursday at $5.65, up 8.45%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $5.70, up 0.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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